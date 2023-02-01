GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Guilford County deputy sheriff has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a female, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, former Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested and served with

the warrants.

The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the GCSO that started on Jan. 12.

The assault happened while the deputy was on-duty in his official capacity, the sheriff’s office says.

He was released on a written promise to appear and scheduled to appear in court on March 1.