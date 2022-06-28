FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Forsyth County Detention Center officer was arrested on Tuesday and accused of bringing contraband into the jail, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

After an internal investigation, Carmen Nicole Tillman, 42, of Salisbury, was arrested for bringing a schedule VI controlled substance into the detention center and giving the substance to inmates.

She was charged with one felony count of providing contraband to an Inmate.

Tillman appeared before the magistrate and was given a $75,000 secured bond.

She started as a detention officer with the FCSO on Nov. 15, 2021. She was fired and arrested on June 28, 2022.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or any criminal activity should contact the FCSO directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.