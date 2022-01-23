Former Forsyth County deputy arrested after allegedly assaulting woman, sheriff says

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office employee photo of Wesley Jovan Summers. FCSO did not include a mugshot of Summers in its initial release.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on a charge of assault on a female.

On Sunday morning, deputies responded to a report of a “disturbance” at a home in Forsyth County.

At the scene, deputies arrested Wesley Jovan Summers, 32, of Forsyth County. He was charged with assault on a female.

The FCSO said Summers was hired on Dec. 14, 2015, and worked throughout the agency for seven years. It was not immediately clear if Summers was a current employee of the sheriff’s office when he was arrested.

“We have and will always have a ZERO tolerance for domestic violence,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. “Once again, we will continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal and what is right – even when it affects one of our own. We will always stand firm on our principles and conduct ourselves with integrity in all that we do; no matter who or what it affects.”

The sheriff’s office did not include a mugshot of Summers, and a mugshot was not immediately available from the Forsyth County Jail at the time of reporting.

