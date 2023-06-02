FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP — A former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office employee has been

arrested and charged with assault on a female, according to a FCSO news release.

Kenneth Mickens, Jr., 30, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with:

misdemeanor assault on a female

misdemeanor vandalism of personal property

Mickens was hired by the FCSO on May 6, 2019, and became a sworn deputy sheriff on Dece. 20, 2019.

Mickens is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.