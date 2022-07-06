Wooden gavel for judge lies on table next to one hundred dollar bills and bank credit cards. Large-scale fraud concept

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been sentenced to at least one year in prison after pleading guilty to larceny.

In August of 2021, the Board of Directors of the Eden Chamber of Commerce alerted Eden Police Department that they believed that Jennifer Barton, Executive Director of the Eden Chamber of Commerce, had embezzled a “substantial amount of money” from the chamber.

On June 29, Barton pled guilty to 7 counts of felony larceny by an employee and obtaining property by false pretenses.

She will spend a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 34 months in prison.

Police investigated and determined that Barton embezzled over $24,000 from the Eden Chamber of Commerce between June of 2020 and August of 2021.

Barton was ordered to pay the full amount of $24,686.40 back in restitution, which she did on the day she was sentenced.

District Attorney Jason Ramey said: “The Eden Chamber of Commerce has been serving businesses and the community of Eden well since 1955. This unfortunate incident is not a reflection of their long and distinguished service, and I am thankful for the vital role the Chamber serves in promoting economic vitality in Eden. I commend the Board of Directors for immediately notifying the Eden Police Department after discovering Barton’s crimes and for their complete cooperation. I would also like to thank Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson, Detective Aubrie Stoneman, and Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Reese for ensuring that Barton was held accountable for her actions and for recovering the embezzled funds for the Chamber of Commerce,” Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey said.