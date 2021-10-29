Former Davidson County deputy, wife charged with domestic assault

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former deputy and his wife are facing charges for domestic assault.

On Wednesday, Davidson County deputies responded to a call about a possible domestic assault in Lexington. When they arrived, they found Brandi Eagle, 34, and Paul Eagle, 41, a former Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputy, who confirmed that a ‘domestic disturbance’ had occurred.

Both Eagles were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

After further investigation, both Brandi and Paul Eagle were charged with domestic assault.

Because Paul Eagle is a former deputy, Davidson County sheriff has requested the North Carolina SBI continue the investigation.

