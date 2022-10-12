GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire departments across Alamance County responded to the fire on East Parker Street Tuesday night.

The building, which used to be the Culp Weaving Textile Mill, caught fire sometime Tuesday night. Graham Fire Department received the call around 9:15 p.m. from someone who leaves near East Parker Street and said they thought heard an explosion.

At the scene, the flames were massive for a time, but on Wednesday morning the fire is out and crews are monitoring the area for hot spots.

Fire Chief Tommy Cole said that crews with into “defensive mode” to fight this fire, fighting flames from the exterior of the structure to avoid firefighters being injured in collapses.

Numerous agencies from across Alamance County assisted the Graham Fire Department as they worked to put out the fire.

“Due to many years of poor maintenance and care for the building, Graham Fire Department had declared this structure a collapse hazard. This required firefighters to work from a defensive position only. No interior fire attacks were allowed to keep firefighters safe from a potential collapse situation from unknown building conditions. While operating on scene there were 2 confirmed structural collapses within the first hour of firefighting operations. The fire was declared under control at 01:20 hours on 10/12/22. Fire Department personnel will remain on scene extinguishing hot spots that may flare up. At the time of this press release there have been no firefighter or civilian injuries reported,” Tommy Cole wrote in a press release Wednesday morning.

Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley said that portions of the building were vacant and other portions were used for warehousing, but electricity has been off in the mill for years.

The mill sits just hundreds of feet from homes in the residential area of East Parker Street. In the dark, it’s hard to tell if any homes were damaged when the fire was raging.

Graham Fire, Police and Alamance County’s arson taskforce will work on investigating the cause of the fire.