Former councilwoman named Greensboro’s Director of Neighborhood Development, steps down from Interactive Resource Center position

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A city councilwoman who recently stepped down has announced another change of position as she steps down from her post as Executive Director of the Interactive Resource Center.

Michelle Kennedy announced that she would no longer serve on the Greensboro City Council this week and that she had taken a new job with the city.

The City of Greensboro announced Thursday that she would now act as Greensboro’s Director of Neighborhood Development.

“Michelle Kennedy is assuming this role at a critical time. Her community connections, depth of knowledge and experience will move the City closer to achieving its housing goals,” said Interim City Manager Chris Wilson. “She’s a nationally recognized leader, touting more than a decade of experience managing nonprofits with budgets ranging from $1 million to $12 million.”

The IRC announced that she would step down from her role at the center effective September 8, when Kristina Singleton, the IRC Associate Director, will take over the job.

“We are going to miss Michelle at the IRC and we are so lucky to have had her as our Executive Director”, says Jim King, chair of the IRC board. “Michelle has created a strong organization and community, with a good financial position and an amazing staff. She has positioned the IRC for a smooth transition, which is important as we continue our work with our community members. We know this is a fantastic opportunity for Michelle. She will be able to have a larger impact on homelessness and housing in Greensboro, which will also help the people we serve.”