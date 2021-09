CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Former Caswell County Commissioner Andrew Sterling Carter pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Caswell County clerk of court.

The plea was for the following:

Five counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor

One count of taking indecent liberties with a child

Carter is receiving an active sentence of 15 to 27 months effective immediately.