ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former resident of Alamance County is facing felony charges over alleged sexual assaults on a child.

On Aug. 25, 2022, detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

The victim alleged that they were sexually assaulted on three separate occasions between 2010 and 2011.

As the investigation continued, detectives obtained felony warrants for Manuel Abraham Zelaya Hernandez. He currently resides in Harris County, Texas.

With the assistance of Harris County deputies, Hernandez was arrested on Tuesday. He remains in custody in Texas and is currently under extradition orders and will be returned to Alamance County.

Hernadez is being charged with the following:

Three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

One count of felony first degree sex offense with a child

There is no further information available at this time.