BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Southern Middle School teacher accused of sexual misconduct faces additional charges, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April 26, the ACSO Special Victims Unit (SVU) started an investigation at Southern Middle School.

Detectives were initially contacted by a concerned parent of a student. The investigation followed an allegation of a teacher acting inappropriately with the student.

Ivan Ardila-Perez, 36, was arrested on April 26 and is in the Alamance County Detention Center. With the additional charges, Ardila-Perez’s bond was increased from $100,000 to $300,000.

Ardila-Perez was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of indecent liberties with children.

On Monday, SVU detectives served four additional warrants, and Ardila-Perez is charged on each warrant with one count of taking felony indecent liberties with a student and one count of taking felony indecent liberties with a child.

Six students have come forward to speak with detectives about their interactions with Ardila-Perez.

The students range in age from 11 to 13 years old. These victims are receiving advocacy services from Crossroads, the local child advocacy center.

This is an ongoing investigation with more charges possible.

If anyone has additional information in this case or may have been a victim, please call 911 and ask to speak with an SVU detective.

On Tuesday at a work session, the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education voted to terminate the employment of Ardila-Perez.