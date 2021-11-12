Forest Service says campfire caused Sauratown Mountain blaze

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The law enforcement division of the North Carolina Forest Service has determined that a campfire caused the blaze on Sauratown Mountain that continues to burn.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to a brush fire on a ridge of Sauratown Mountain.

Jimmy Holt, with the Forest Service, said they suspect the campfire was related to deer hunting.

The campfire was located on private land on the eastern flank of where the wildfire is now burning.

The fire is about 30-50% contained as of Friday night.

The fire still encompasses around 25 acres.

Holt said crews will be back out first thing Saturday morning to continue efforts fighting the fire.

The Forest Service has not determined who started the campfire.