Food Lion on North Point Boulevard in Winston-Salem (Google Maps)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Food Lion employee was taken to the hospital on Monday night after a stabbing, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The stabbing happened at the Food Lion on North Point Boulevard.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police say the stabbing was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.