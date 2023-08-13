LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Flying sandwiches and opportunities for work will both be available at the Davidson Local Give Work A Chance job fair in Lexington on Aug. 24.

Over 350 jobs from 18 exhibiting companies will need to be filled at the job fair.

Help with resumes will be available on-site as well as a kid-zone monitored by educators and firefighters so that parents can search for work.

Also, the crème de la crème, a drone will be on-site dropping Lexington BBQ sandwiches from the sky.

The job fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bull City Ciderworks on 599 South Railroad Street in Lexington.

If you would like to secure a space, please contact Joel Leonard at (336) 303-8660.