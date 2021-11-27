Florida woman dies after crash on US 29 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Florida woman died after a crash on US 29 on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 10:05 a.m., Salatore Palermo, 72, of Indian Lane, SC, was driving a 2018 Ford Cargo Van north on US 29.

Palermo crossed left of center and hit a 2016 Dodge Ram being driven by Cathy McRae, of Port St Lucie, Fla., police say.

McRae was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Palermo was charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.