Flatbed truck overturns, dropping 45,000 pounds of sheet steel on I-73 ramp in Guilford County; driver charged

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 45,000-pound spool of sheet steel ended up on the ground when a truck overturned on an Interstate 73 ramp in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

Tuesday morning, troopers responded to a crash on the I-73 on-ramp from I-85 north.

A flatbed truck was on the ramp when the truck and trailer overturned and the spool of sheet steel fell off of the trailer.

The driver, who was the only person in the truck, suffered minor injuries.

The driver was charged with exceeding a safe speed and failure to secure a load.

One of the two lanes on the ramp is closed while a wrecker service moves the steel onto another trailer.  

