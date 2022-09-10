HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several events and locations throughout the Piedmont Triad and central NC are closing their doors and adjusting their plans in wake of the Flash Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service for this weekend.

Local hot spots such as Wet N’ Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro are not opening today due to the weather. A representative with Wet’ n Wild told FOX8 that they hope to open the park on Sunday if the weather permits them to do so.

Unfortunately, this will be the park’s last weekend of service for the season whether or not they open their doors on Sunday.

The Central Carolina Fair at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex has also shut down for the day. The fair opened up on Friday evening and will be in town until Sept. 18.

The fair will open again on Sunday at 1 p.m. with free admission.

Stretching out of the Piedmont Triad, Carowinds also closed its doors at noon on Saturday due to inclement weather.

However, not everything is letting the rain get them down in the Piedmont Triad.

Gears & Guitars will be hosting free live music concerts and cycling events throughout the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday, despite the rain.

“We will race, ride and rock & roll – even in the rain! In the case of lightning in the area, we will take a 30 minute delay from the most recent strike, then get back to the fun.” Ray Boden, the Race/Event Director.

Visit WinstonSalemCycling.com for more information on those events.

The NC Folk Festival which is taking place at the Greensboro Cultural Center will also be going on as planned in spite of the rainy forecast.

“The folk festival is a rain or shine event. When we design the festival, we think about that how do we create the space to go on with a little bit of rain. We’re constantly monitoring the rain and the storm systems with our partners at GC and the City of GSO. If something does get elevated where we have to ask people to move out the way, we will do that. We have plans in place to do that but otherwise, the show will go on.” Amy Grossman, President/CEO of NC Folk Festival

As a reminder, the NWS’s Flash Flood Watch is going to be in effect throughout a large portion of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The following counties are being affected.

Forsyth

Guilford

Alamance

Davidson

Randolph

Stanly

Montogomery

Anson

Richmond

The NWS listed the following description of what is causing the flood watch:

“Deep moisture flowing into the region combined with a warm front moving in from the south and southeast will bring a threat of widespread rain to southern and western portions of the Piedmont Saturday through Sunday. Rainfall totals around 2 inches are likely, with the potential for isolated storm total rainfall of 3 to 4 inches. The risk of flooding will be highest in urban areas.”

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions could possibly develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is extremely dangerous and weather forecasts should be monitored throughout the weekend to ensure safety.