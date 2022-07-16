GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) —A flash flood warning is in effect in Guilford County until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rains have been reported in the county with more to come in the following hours.
Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly if it is not already ongoing.
Affected areas include:
- Greensboro
- High Point
- McLeansville
- Jamestown
- Lake Jeanette Marina
- Lake Brandt
- Lake Townsend
- Lake Townsend Marina
- Monticello
- Oak Hollow Marina
- Colfax
If you see floodwaters on the road, do not attempt to travel through them. Most flash flooding deaths occur in vehicles.