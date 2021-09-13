First look: Moses Cone Hospital releases footage from inside COVID-19 unit in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New video from Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro gives a look inside one of their COVID-19 units.

The video shows patients and the medical professionals who are taking care of them in the unit.

Tony Rodriguez, who appeared in the video, wanted to wait until the FDA granted full approval for the COVID-19 vaccine, but he never got around to making an appointment.

Latrell Brown, another patient, had decided he didn’t want to get the vaccine for personal reasons. After his battle with COVID-19, he has changed his mind so he can protect his loved ones.

As of Sept. 10, there have been 1,279,500 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. 3,756 people were hospitalized with the virus, about 250 shy of the record set in January.

Doctors with Cone Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health hospitals in the Triad have spoken out recently about the addressed a recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the hospitals, more than 90% of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, more are younger and many are from communities with low rates of vaccination and resistance to wearing masks.

“Not only are we all dealing with a nursing shortage and other ancillary services shortage, … we are also realizing the crux of it is that we know that so much of this is preventable,” said Dr. Cynthia Snider, medical director for infection prevention in Cone Health.

All three health systems are urging people to get vaccinated to help reduce the surge in hospitalizations.