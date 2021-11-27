Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Firefighters working to put out fire on Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Pilot Mountain.

The call reporting the fire came in around 6 p.m., and there is no word yet on the estimated size of the fire.

It is in the area of the Three Bear Gully Trail.

Firefighters are taking a defensive approach due to the location and the weather.

They say no one is in danger, and no injuries have been reported.

Crews are expected to be on scene rotating in and out for the next 24 to 48 hours.

This is a developing story.

