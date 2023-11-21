STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are making progress in the battle against a wildfire in Stokes County.

The fire, which started on Saturday on Sauratown Mountain, spread from 150 acres on Monday morning to over 750 acres by Monday night. Dry, windy conditions made it difficult for those working to fight the flames.

On Tuesday morning, firefighters said they have made significant progress in containing the fire and the rain moving through the Piedmont Triad has helped. Firefighters are more confident going into the fire than they were on Monday.

An official update with the latest acreage totals and containment percentage will be provided later on Tuesday.