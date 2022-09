WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Smoke is rarely a firefighter’s friend, but that’s exactly what Newlan Spears does best.

Cafe 71 Smokehouse BBQ is the newest restaurant to open its doors in Welcome.

The restaurant is fittingly named after West Lexington Fire and Rescue Station 71.

The restaurant is owned by Spears, a local firefighter who served with West Lexington Fire and Rescue.

The new joint cafe is opening in the old Rick’s Smokehouse location on Old U.S. 52 in Welcome.