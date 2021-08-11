Firefighter injured in Surry County crash where fire engine rolled 3 times

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter was injured in a crash in Surry County on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Jot-Um-Down Volunteer Fire Department.

At 7:45 a.m., Engine 661 was responding to a reported crash when units on the scene downgraded the incident to a routine response.

After the response was downgraded, Engine 661 was involved in a crash around the 2800 block of Twin Oaks Road, northeast of Elkin.

The fire engine was going around 45 mph when it went off the road to the right, came back across the road through the oncoming lane and hit a cement culvert.

The engine rolled about three times before stopping in an open field, the release said.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where they are in stable condition.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.