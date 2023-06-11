RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire truck was involved in a crash on US 220 Business in Randolph County late Saturday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 5:49 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of US 220 Bus and New Salem Road in Randolph County.

Investigators say that James Jackson Luther, 18, of Randleman, N.C., was stopped at the stop sign on New Salem Road facing west in a 2004 Ford pickup truck while a person responding for the Level Cross Volunteer Fire Department to assist with an emergency call was traveling south on U.S. 220 Business in a 1997 Freightliner fire truck.

Troopers say that Luther failed to yield the right-of-way, attempted to make a left turn, and traveled into the path of the fire truck. Luther swerved to avoid a collision and traveled off the roadway to the left. In an attempt to avoid Luther, the driver of the fire truck braked, lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway to the right, struck a utility pole, overturned on its left side and collided with an additional pole.

The driver of the fire truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Luther was uninjured.

Investigators charged Luther with a yield violation surrounding the crash.