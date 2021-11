BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple crews faced a fire at a home on Marchwood Drive in Browns Summit on Tuesday.

At about 1 p.m., the Northeast Fire Department, Greensboro Fire Department, Guilford County Emergency Services and Fire District 13 responded to a fire at a home on the 4300 block of Marchwood Drive.

According to Kevin King of Fire District 13, people were in the home at the time of the fire but managed to get out safely.

Wind slightly hampered efforts to put out the fire.