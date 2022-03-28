ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic piece of Rockingham County history could come crashing down at any moment.

The American Tobacco warehouse has been burning for more than 12 hours and is almost completely reduced to rubble.

This fire started around 4 a.m. off of Narrow Gauge Road and Business 29 in Reidsville.

Because of how dangerous the scene still is, investigators haven’t been able to get inside to determine a cause. Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates says until investigators get inside, it’s too soon to tell if someone may have set the fire.

Hot spots remain the main focus. Tiny patches of flames are visible inside what’s left of the warehouse.

The roof collapsed in and the outer walls are all leaning, looking like they could fall at any moment.

“In the construction of the building, there’s a lot of brick. It’s a lot of metal, but there’s also a lot of wood in there too,” Cates said. “Given the age of the building and period of time it’s been vacant, it created a very heavy fire load which prompted the fire to just grow and grow.”

That’s why county leaders and the owners of the property are talking to demolition crews about how to take down what’s left of the building.

According to Cates, the building has been vacant for years.

The last time crews were out at the warehouse was in the fall for a smaller fire. Cates couldn’t comment on any past suspicious activity in the area.