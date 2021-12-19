Fire erupts at Ember’s Motor Lodge in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire crews faced a blaze at the Ember’s Motor Lodge in Graham on Sunday morning, according to Graham County Dispatch.

Just after 5 a.m., crews responded to the lodge on the 100 block of Pravas Lane.

The Faucette Township Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the scene showing visible flames rising from the building.

The fire department said it was a second alarm structure fire.

Responding crews included the Graham Fire Department, Swepsonville Fire Department, Hawriver Fire Department, EM Holt Fire Department, Faucette Fire Department, Burlington Fire Department, Mebane Fire Department, EMS Alamance County Rescue, Elon Engine 18 and Pleasant Grove Fire Department.