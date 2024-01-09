CLIMAX, N.C. (WGHP) – A Randolph County family is trying to figure out what’s next after a house fire destroyed their home and everything in it Friday.

Watching your home go up in flames is hard for anyone. For this couple though, it’s extra stressful because they have a baby on the way due in only eight weeks.

FOX8 crews went with them inside their home for the first time since the fire.

“I really don’t like it just because it’s a lot of memories, a lot of hard work,” said Destiny Cromer. “Some of these things can’t be replaced.”

Those priceless items and memories are what made the house a home for Cromer and her family. None of them were home Friday when their hard work went up in flames.

“This was our bedroom,” she said. “It’s pretty much where the fire started.”

Cromer said an electrical issue caused the fire, taking with it nearly everything her family owns. The mom got emotional walking through her 6-year-old and 12-year-old daughters’ bedrooms now covered in soot.

“My kids are alive you know but these are their things,” she said. “It’s terrible because it reminds you of them.”

Cromer and her husband recently finished the nursery where their son was supposed to grow up. His name “Maverik” was already up on the wall and his clothes were sitting in his crib.

“I was making a room and making a home and you know the small things breakfast and I’m now I’m like looking at everything that we have and it’s gone and we’re going to have to rebuild all this,” said Cromer.

The hardest part for this mom is not knowing what’s next and knowing she has kids and a baby on the way who rely on her.

“I don’t think that it would weigh so much heavily on me that it does now,” she said. “It would be so much easier if it was just me and him and we would just figure it out, you know, but I’m worrying about my son and my daughter and how they feel and what they think.”

The Red Cross put the family up in a hotel for a few days. Tuesday was their last night and then they had to figure out where to go from here. Luckily, the family has gotten several monetary donations, as well as clothes and items for the children.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.