KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family of four is looking for a new place to live after a fast-moving fire ripped through their Kernersville home.

It happened along the 100block of Brown Road near the Kernersville Middle School around 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Piney Grove fire chief said when crews arrived, the home was already up in flames. About five Fire departments assisted and spent hours fighting the flames.

One team was scraping the remaining debris out of the house and cooling down hot spots, while another team was inside the house, working to pinpoint the cause.

The sight of her burning house is burned into Violet Seleay’s memory.

“I still watch my house burn to the ground,” Sealey said.

18 years’ worth of memories were gone in just minutes.

The fire spread so quickly that the family escaped with only their pajamas. All four people made it out alive, and only one person was injured.

Firefighters arrived around 9 a.m. to battle the blaze, but the home was a total loss.

“I know the Lord will help us through this, but I still feel horrible right now,” Sealey said.

Multiple fire departments worked together to put out the fire as the investigation continues to find out the cause.

Sealey said her family is still trying to figure out what’s next.

“Main thing will be prayers because I do know prayers do change things,” Sealey said.

Sealey and her family spent hours inside their car staying warm while trying to figure out where they would go.

They’ve been in touch with the Red Cross for help. The family is looking for donations.