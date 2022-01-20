Fire crews rescue several people after partial building collapse at Winston-Salem gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston Salem Fire Department and rescue teams say three people were trapped inside a gas station after part of the building collapsed.

Fire crews said the three people were trapped inside a Valero gas station along the 6,000 block of University Parkway Wednesday morning after the awning on the roof caved in.

People nearby said moments before parts of the roof collapsed, they said the awning was leaning over before it capsized over the front of the building, crashing to the ground.

“We heard a loud crash, and one of my employees had back, and he had said he thought it was a car accident,” said Chris Spence.

Winston Salem Captain Desmond Teal said crews used multiple tools to brush through the debris after the building toppled over.

“We had three subjects inside trapped, so we got rescue companies to assist with fired-up chainsaws and actually get that rubbish and debris out of the way,” said Teal.

City officials have yet to give a cause of the collapsed awning.