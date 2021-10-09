Fire crews rescue exhausted horse stuck in muddy pond in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A horse is recovering after fire crews had to pull her free from mud in Randolph County.

On Saturday, Guild-Rand Fire Department Engine 411, Car 20, Rescue 20, Ash-Rand Rescue and Randolph Animal Control all responded to a report of a horse stuck in a pond in the area of Cedar Square.

(Courtesy of Brandy Longmire)

At the scene, crews saw the horse on her side in a particularly muddy corner of the pond. The owners of the horse and neighborhood friends were also at the scene.

The fire department said the horse didn’t have any energy to help in the rescue effort, so the team needed to use webbing, pulleys and ropes to get a “mechanical advantage,” the fire department said.

The team was able to pull the horse to safety, and, once the horse was out, her owner covered her in a blanket to warm her up.

After a chance to rest, the horse was able to get up. She was led to a stall where she would be able to safely rest and regain her strength.

The crews responsible for saving this horse received an outpouring of praise from the community.

Brandy Longmire, a neighbor, said she was at the scene as the team was working to rescue the horse.

“Time and time again our little neighborhood comes together anytime there is an emergency,” Longmire said. “There is never a shortage of help here. We’re grateful to our firefighters and rescue crews for the hard work they do! It was like watching it on TV but it was 30 feet away.”

Justin and Tori McLeod of 4Hooves Large Animal Services, based in Biscue, said, “Thank you for going above and beyond and responding to animal rescue calls for service. Congratulations on a successful rescue operation! Prayers for the horse’s recovery.’

