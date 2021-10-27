Fire at Peeler Elementary School in Greensboro was arson, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire at an abandoned elementary school is being investigated as arson.

Peeler Elementary caught fire on Oct. 7. Police are now saying that this was an act of arson and are seeking information.

Related Content Fire damages abandoned Guilford County elementary school

Investigators believe the fire started in the cafeteria and library area of the school.

The school is slated for demolition in the next couple of weeks. Peeler Elementary is one of 13 schools in the district’s master facilities plan to remodel and re-open.

It’s been vacant since 2018 when a tornado damaged the building so badly it was no longer safe for learning.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.