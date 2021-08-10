Fire at Burlington home sends 1 person to the hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a Burlington home on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.

Firefighters came to 612 W. Front St. around 4:40 p.m. on a report of a fire.

It was reported that several people were possibly trapped inside the burning house.

Firefighters found one female victim in the house.

The victim was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center by ambulance. There is no word on her condition.

There is extensive fire damage to the home.

