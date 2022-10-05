LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire that caused substantial damage to a local restaurant in Lexington was likely “accidental in nature,” according to the Lexington Police Department.

On Sept. 27, firefighters came to Brooker T’s Café after getting reports of a fire in the area.

Fire officials say that Brooker T’s suffered “significant damage” in the blaze. Neighboring businesses also suffered minor smoke damage.

Multiple local agencies came to the scene to assist with fighting the blaze.

Once the fire was contained, the Lexington Fire Marshal’s Office and the Davidson County Fire Investigation Task Force began to investigate the origins and potential cause of the fire. On Wednesday, investigators revealed their findings.

The fire originated in the dining area of Brooker T’s, near the building’s main entrance, according to investigators. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, with investigations indicating that the cause was “accidental in nature.”

Despite the setback, Brooker T’s owners say that they will be back and better than ever as a part of the Lexington community.

“We’re proud to be a part of this little city, and we will be back in it,” Tammy Cornell said. Cornell owns the cafe with her daughter, Brooke Bishop.

Brooker T’s owners also lamented the loss of a paycheck for their 35 employees impacted by the blaze.

“We have a lot of people that depend on this business to feed their families, and that’s a great concern for us, and that makes us want to work even harder to get back and be even better,” Cornell said. “We didn’t get broken down. We got built up for something even better.”