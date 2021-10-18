Finnigan’s Wake in Winston-Salem closing after 15 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Finnigan’s Wake in Winston-Salem is closing at the end of the month, according to a statement released by the restaurant on Monday.

“With lots of gratitude and, of course, a little bit of anxiety, I am announcing that Finnigan’s Wake will be permanently closing on Saturday, October 30, 2021,” owner Philip “Opie” Kirby’s statement reads in part.

After 15 years in business, Kirby says closing the restaurant is bittersweet.

The full statement is provided below:

“One third of my life has been in this space that you helped create. People make the place and we’ve been blessed with the best staff and customers. Y’all have always stepped up and made our events, fundraisers, and community outreach your own. Your generosity has multiplied over the years to make Winston Salem a better place to live. I have been a restaurant owner for 20 years. After much reflection, I know I am supposed to do something new. I have enjoyed cooking for you, pouring your drinks, laughing with you, talking about life in general. The people, the families, the characters, and staff who have walked through our doors since 2006 are what have motivated me to turn on the lights every day. Those same things are what makes this so bittersweet. If you are looking for hard working, motivated coworkers, hit us up later and we’ll connect you.These folks really are the best. Thank you for allowing me to live my dream life for the last 15 years. I’m looking forward to the next segment of my dream life. Stop by for one more night at Finn’s. “The kids” and I would love to see you. With more gratitude than I could ever express,Philip “Opie” Kirby”