GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future.

The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. 220 and U.S. 29 – could be opening in the next couple of weeks.

That missing 3-mile link – from North Elm Street to U.S. 29 – that was scheduled to be completed in the spring is ahead of schedule and now could see cruising vehicles as early as Jan. 20, NC Department of Transportation Engineer Patty Eason confirmed in an email to WGHP.

The full map of the Greensboro Urban Loop. (NC DOT)

This means that 49-mile necklace, which first was proposed in 1967 but not seriously undertaken until 1977, will be clasped. The Elm-to-U.S. 29 segment was the final of four that began in 2013 at a cost of more than half-a-billion dollars.

Eason said a firm date for opening would depend on weather and temperatures and the completion of details such as striping, erecting signs and installing guard rales.

The final section of the loop is the eastern half of this segment between Lawndale Drive and U.S. 29. (NC DOT)

“That date is tentative,” she said. “Our communications office will be sending out an official press release once we have confirmed that date.

“The contractors performing this work are continuing when possible.”

This means that access to the Piedmont Triad International Airport and passage to Winston-Salem, High Point or even Charlotte will become easier for another large chunk of the population, and the commute from, say, the Lake Jeanette area to the Triangle around Raleigh will be much shorter and devoid of stoplights.

Construction of the eastern portion of the Urban Loop, I-840 going north of Burlington Road, as part of the $1 billion in road projects currently in various stages of construction around Greensboro, on Wednesday, February 11, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C. (JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ/News & Record)

This section of 4-lane crosses north Church Street but only will have an interchange at Yanceyville Street. Eason said the final section is expected to accommodate average daily traffic of about 19,000 vehicles.

“Each section of the loop has varied count due to the routes that allow traffic to enter and exit,” she said.

She said that it’s difficult to tell the impact the overall loop has had in attracting traffic because counts were taken in 2019 and 2021. The overall expectation in 2021 was about 96,000 for the entire loop, she said.

“That count may be somewhat skewed due to the restrictions in place and the loop not being open in its entirety,” Eason said. “But the count that was taken in 2021 was about 19,000 [for the final segment]. The section of the loop, I-73 from I-85 to I-40, in 2021 was approximately 45,000.”

A series of changes

The long portion of the loop east from Battleground Avenue across Lawndale Drive and Elm Street and ultimately to U.S. 29 was not without its challenges that concerned surprised residents.

When each section of the loop opened. (NC DOT)

For decades the houses and apartments they had purchased and leased had been constructed amid trees, but suddenly they were abutting concrete, near buzzing traffic and in sight of tall sound barriers.

That was because plans were developed in the last century, but construction on the first of 13 segments didn’t even begin until 2002. The first five were completed by 2004, but then nothing else was open for traffic until 2016.

This project has included the expansion of I-73 north from I-40 into Rockingham County, where it merges with U.S. 220 on a planned thoroughfare through Virginia. There is a similarly conceived corridor for I-785 along U.S. 29 into Danville, Virginia.