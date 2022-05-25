MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight in a parking lot has left one man dead and another charged with murder.

On Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy police officers were called to the Circle K on Rockford Street about “several subjects” fighting in the parking lot. When they got there, they found Jesus Daniel Montoya Magallanes, 34, of Mount Airy, with a gunshot wound.

He died of his injuries in the hospital.

Eduardo Cabrera-Cano, 22, of Mount Airy, was arrested and charged with murder. He was given no bond.