Fight involving person with gun on Albemarle Road sparks lockdown at 2 Asheboro schools

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Asheboro schools temporarily went into lockdown after a person was seen with a gun in a nearby area, according to police.

At about 2:25 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of an armed person on the 500 block of Albemarle Road.

Callers told police that they saw a fight between multiple people. At least one of the people involved had a handgun.

Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School were both placed on lockdown due to their proximity to the scene, and an officer was posted at a nearby child care facility.

Officers found the people believed to be involved, and the lockdown was lifted.

No word on any charges.

