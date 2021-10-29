Fight between teenage girls leads to shootout in Eden, police say; Reidsville man wanted

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight between two teenagers led to a shooting in Eden.

According to Eden Police, just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, they responded to the intersection of South Hamilton Street and Bridge Street in reference to a disturbance involving firearms.

Police received two more calls while on the way to the scene: a report of shots fired near Taylor Street, and a call regarding someone who had been shot in the face in the area of Jay Street and Patrick Street.

Officers found the victim with minor injuries that were “not consistent with a direct gunshot wound.”

Police believe this incident was the result of a fight between two high-school-age girls who then asked family and friends to get “revenge” for them. The people involved agreed to meet at a specific location just outside of Eden city limits.

When the other party arrived, several carloads of people were waiting at the location. They continued driving away from the meeting location and into Eden. The other cars followed them, and the two groups shot at each other, police say.

Police obtained two warrants as a result of the investigation into this incident.

Destiny Blake Cardwell, 19, of Eden, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Cary Denzel Myers, 24, of Reidsville, is wanted for one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.