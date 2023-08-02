GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We now have full fields for all but two municipal elections in the Piedmont Triad this fall, and one more race essentially has been decided.
A few counties had to adjust their candidate filing deadlines to ensure there was a sufficient number of candidates, and two of them made progress.
In Caswell County, the Milton Town Commission is now essentially set with four candidates for four seats: incumbent Sherri Garrard, Jackie Jeffries, Stephen Lattime and Robert Palmer.
And in Rockingham County, the Stoneville Town Council now has four candidates for three spots. Steve Rumenik, Lee Shelton and incumbent Jerry Smith joined earlier candidate Henry “Camp” Thornton, also an incumbent.
In Randolph County, there remain only two candidates – Home Beheler and Carol Kim – for three spots on the Seagrove Town Commission.
And in Stokes County, where one more name is needed for the Danbury Town Council, the Stokes County Board of Elections had announced it would fill the spot via write-ins.
There are primaries on Oct. 10 in the city of High Point and in Burlington, Bermuda Run and Jamestown, along with numerous municipalities statewide. Charlotte and Sanford have primaries on Sept. 12.
Otherwise, in dozens of races across the 13 counties of the Triad – Surry County has no elections this year – there were just enough bodies who wanted to serve – as in Milton – for the next terms in North Carolina’s off-year calendar.
Each of those candidates will get the job unless a write-in candidate emerges to pull an upset. In Stokes County – and maybe in Randolph – that’s going to be important.
The updated lineup
As of Wednesday, here’s a complete rundown of the unofficially re-elected candidates and those whose who will compete for the next 14 weeks or so.
You can see all 544 races statewide at the North Carolina Board of Elections site.
The unopposed races
Alamance County
VILLAGE OF ALAMANCE MAYOR: Don Tichy
VILLAGE OF ALAMANCE ALDERMEN (3 seats): Barry Crouse, Tim Isley, Daniel Tichy
GIBSONVILLE MAYOR: Lenny Williams
GRAHAM MAYOR: Jennifer Talley
MEBANE MAYOR: Ed Hooks
MEBANE CITY COUNCIL (2 seats): Katie Burkholder, Sean Ewing
OSSIPEE COUNCIL (3 seats): Ernest Bare, Billy R. Carter, Edward Gallagher
SWEPSONVILLE COUNCIL (2 seats): Travis Sapp, Drew Sharpe
Caswell County
MILTON COMMISSIONER (4 seats): Sherri Garrard, Jackie Jeffries, Stephen Lattime and Robert Palmer
YANCEYVILLE MAYOR: Alvin Foster
Davidson County
LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS WARD 3: Brent D. Wall
LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL WARD 5: Garrett Holloway
LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL WARD 6: Tommy Black
THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS BOARD (5 seats): Tifany Baluka-Brannon, Renee Dow, Wendy B. Sellars, Nancy Jean Staton, JaQuez Taylor
MIDWAY MAYOR: John Byrum
MIDWAY TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Berkley, Alcorn, Mike McAlpine
WALLBURG TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Darren Flower, Cindy Johnson, Lynn Reece
Davie County
MOCKSVILLE MAYOR: William Marklin III
MOCKSVILLE COMMISSIONER (2 seats): Justin Draughn, Rob Taylor
Forsyth County
BETHANIA COMMISSIONER (3 seats): Johanna M. Brown, Michelle Merritt Leonard, Kenneth Wolff
CLEMMONS MAYOR: Mike Rogers
CLEMMONS VILLAGE COUNCIL (2 seats): Mike Combest, Randy Wooden
KERNERSVILLE MAYOR: Dawn Morgan
KERNERSVILLE ALDERMEN (5 seats): Bill Apple, John J. Barrow, James Gorham, Joe Pinnix, Chris Thompson
KING MAYOR: Rick McCraw
LEWISVILLE MAYOR: Mike Horn
TOBACCOVILLE MAYOR: Myron Marion
TOBACCOVILLE VILLAGE COUNCIL (2 seats): Mark Baker, Carla Hall
WALKERTOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Wesley Hutchins, Carolina Jean Jones
Guilford County
GIBSONVILLE MAYOR: Lenny Williams
KERNERSVILLE MAYOR: Dawn Morgan
KERNERSVILLE ALDERMEN (5 seats): Bill Apple, John J. Barrow, James Gorham, Joe Pinnix, Chris Thompson
GUILFORD-SEDGEFIELD SANITATION DISTRICT BOARD (5 seats): Lee Barksdale, Keith Cook, Dennis Howard, Bob Stout, Richard Toomey
SEDALIA TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Howard Morgan, Michael Sharpe
WHITSETT TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Chip Bell, Jerry Rice, Craig York
Randolph County
FRANKLINVILLE MAYOR: AC Hurley
FRANKLINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONERS (3 seats): Priscilla Dunn, Mac Whatley, Filmore York
LIBERTY TOWN COMMISSIONERS (2 seats): Greg Carpenter, Don Herndon
RAMSEUR TOWN COMMISSIONERS (3 seats): Tresa Cheek Hatchett, Jay Hubbard, JC Parrish
STALEY COMMISSIONERS (5 seats): Renee Harrelson, Faye Johnson, Lon Lynn Langley-Hankins, Sherri Martin, Steve Rollins
Rockingham County
EDEN COUNCIL WARD 2 (1 seat): Bruce Nooe
EDEN COUNCIL WARD 7 (1 seat): Jerry Ellis
MADISON MAYOR: William Phillips
MAYODAN MAYOR: Chad Wall
MAYODAN COUNCIL (2 seats): Melanie Shemo Barnes, Buck Shelton
STONEVILLE MAYOR: Kathy Stanley Galvan
WENTWORTH COUNCIL (3 seats): Evelyn Conner, Dennis Paschal, Dennis Paschal III
Stokes County
DANBURY MAYOR: Janet S. Whitt
KING MAYOR: Rick McCraw
Wilkes County
WILKESBORO MAYOR: Dale L. Isom
WILKESBORO TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Jimmy Hayes, Andy Soots
Yadkin County
YADKINVILLE TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Monta Davis-Oliver, Tony Hall, Richie Parker
These races continue
Alamance County
ELON TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Monti Allison, Sammerah Qawasmy, Quinn Ray, Michael Woods
GIBSONVILLE ALDERMEN (3 seats): Darla Lawson, Tangela Mitchell, Mark Shepherd, Irene Fanelli, Paul Dean (unexpired term)
GRAHAM CITY COUNCIL (2 seats): Ricky Hall, Ryan Kluk, Chip Turner, Bonnie Whitaker
GREEN LEVEL TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Remonia Enoch, Stephanie L. Enoch, Sandra McCollum, Michael Trollinger
HAW RIVER MAYOR: Kelly Allen, Aric V. Geda
HAW RIVER COUNCIL (2 seats): Debbie Grown, Steve Lineberry, Patty Wilson
Alleghany County
SPARTA TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Barbara Halsey, Cole Edwards, David Evans, Josh Greene, Milly Richardson, Christopher Sheffield
Caswell County
MILTON MAYOR: Angela Daniel Upchurch, Lawrence Smith
YANCEYVILLE COUNCIL (2 seats): Ken Darnell, Matthew Hoagland, Darrell McLean
Davidson County
THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL (3 seats): Ronald Fowler, JacQuez Johnson, Eric Kuppel, Dana Skene Lomba, Paula Widener Peters, Lisa Shell, Payton Williams
LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS WARD 1 (1 seat): Darrick Horton, Cyretta L. Holt, Marilyn Roman
LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS WARD 2 (1 seat): Katherine Grindstaff Hinkle, Pamela D. McAfee
LEXINGTON MAYOR: Jason Hayes, Burr Sullivan
LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (2 seats): Cody Beck, Becky Klass, Joe Watkins, Jack Youngblood
DENTON TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Logan Berg, Steve Davis, Hayden Hicks, Julie Russell Loflin, Barbara Surratt Hogan, Scott S. Morris
Davie County
COOLEMEE MAYOR: Jessica Daywalt Almond, Jeff Smith
COOLEMEE COMMISSIONER (2 seats): Sandra Ferrell, Chris Fleming, Jeannie M. Taylor, Sheighla Tippett
Forsyth County
KING CITY COUNCIL (2 seats): Bobby Adams, Tyler Bowles, Mary Burton, Terri Calloway Fowler, Steven Hewett, David Hudson, Robert Southern
LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL (6 seats): Ven Chalia, Ivan Huffman, Melissa Shearin Hunt, Monte Long, Julia Puckett, Ken Sadler, Jane Welch
RURAL HALL MAYOR: Terry Bennett, Susan Hawks Gordon
RURAL HALL TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Janet Carithers, Mark Lane, Richard Woodcock
WALKERTOWN MAYOR: Kenneth R. Davis, Richard Evans, David Long Jr.
Guilford County
GIBSONVILLE ALDERMEN (3 seats): Darla Lawson, Tangela Mitchell, Mark Shepherd, Irene Fanelli, Paul Dean (unexpired term).
OAK RIDGE TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Michael Greeson, Joe Harton, George McClellan, Martha Pittman, Mike Stone
STOKESDALE TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Derek Foy, Jimmy Landreth, Mark Nadel, Jim Rigsbee
SUMMERFIELD MAYOR: Tim Sessoms, Linda Wendelken
SUMMERFIELD TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Heath Clay, Christopher Conner, Jeff Davis, Lynne Williams DeVaney, Greg Fox, Jonathan Hamilton, Teresa Winfree Perryman, Reece Walker
Montgomery County
BISCOE MAYOR: Grant Hinson, Kelly Kellam
BISCOE COMMISSIONER (2 seats): Benjy Dunn, Barry Jackson, Ryan Lashunda
GILEAD MAYOR: Simeon McRae, Sheldon Morley, Timothy Patterson, Joseph Valenti
GILEAD TOWN COMMISSIONER (2 seats): Paula Covington, Patsi Laracuente, Mary Lucas, Zach Shea
Randolph County
RAMSEUR MAYOR: Vicki Caudle, Hampton Spivey
RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN AT-LARGE (1 seat): Mike Dawkins, Kim Grooms Keaton, Marty Leonard
RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN WARD 1 (1 seat): Renee Bryant, Steve Grooms Jr.
RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN WARD 4 (1 seat): Lee Hinson, Kimmy Williams
SEAGROVE COMMISSIONERS (3 seats): Homer Beheler, Carol Kim
STALEY MAYOR: Michelle Hooker-Ravenell, Karen R. Scotton
THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL (3 seats): Ronald Fowler, JacQuez Johnson, Eric Kuppel, Dana Skeen Lomba, Lisa Shell, Paula Widener-Peters, Payton Williams
Rockingham County
EDEN COUNCIL WARD 1 (1 seat): Bernie Moore, Jason Wood
EDEN COUNCIL WARD 6 (1 seat): Thomas Fulton, Greg Light
MADISON ALDERMEN (3 seats): Dawn Dalton, Brenda Platt, Virginia Hoover, Tom Rogers, Michael Scales, Jimmy Shelton
REIDSVILLE COUNCIL DISTRICT A (2 seats): Barbara DeJournette, William Hairston, George Rucker Jr., George Otis Rucker
REIDSVILLE COUNCIL DISTRICT B (2 seats): Shannon C. Coates, Cheronne Harris, Willie Martin, Cindy Scarborough, Sherri G. Walker
STONEVILLE COUNCIL (3 seats): Steve Rumenik, Lee Shelton, Jerry Smith and Henry “Camp” Thornton
Stokes County
DANBURY COUNCIL (2 seats): Steve Shelton
KING CITY COUNCIL (2 seats): Bobby Adams, Tyler Bowles, Mary Burton, Terri Calloway Fowler, Steven Hewett, David Hudson, Robert Southern
WALTON COVE TOWN COMMISSIONERS (2 seats): Christy Gossett, Danny Hairston, Johnnie Hairston, Linda Dale Moore
Wilkes County
NORTH WILKESBORO COMMISSIONERS (3 seats): Ray Ayyash, Bert Hall, Kristopher Hurley, Bucky Keener, Andrew Palmer, Michael Parsons