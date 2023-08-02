GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We now have full fields for all but two municipal elections in the Piedmont Triad this fall, and one more race essentially has been decided.

A few counties had to adjust their candidate filing deadlines to ensure there was a sufficient number of candidates, and two of them made progress.

In Caswell County, the Milton Town Commission is now essentially set with four candidates for four seats: incumbent Sherri Garrard, Jackie Jeffries, Stephen Lattime and Robert Palmer.

And in Rockingham County, the Stoneville Town Council now has four candidates for three spots. Steve Rumenik, Lee Shelton and incumbent Jerry Smith joined earlier candidate Henry “Camp” Thornton, also an incumbent.

In Randolph County, there remain only two candidates – Home Beheler and Carol Kim – for three spots on the Seagrove Town Commission.

And in Stokes County, where one more name is needed for the Danbury Town Council, the Stokes County Board of Elections had announced it would fill the spot via write-ins.

There are primaries on Oct. 10 in the city of High Point and in Burlington, Bermuda Run and Jamestown, along with numerous municipalities statewide. Charlotte and Sanford have primaries on Sept. 12.

Otherwise, in dozens of races across the 13 counties of the Triad – Surry County has no elections this year – there were just enough bodies who wanted to serve – as in Milton – for the next terms in North Carolina’s off-year calendar.

Each of those candidates will get the job unless a write-in candidate emerges to pull an upset. In Stokes County – and maybe in Randolph – that’s going to be important.

The updated lineup

As of Wednesday, here’s a complete rundown of the unofficially re-elected candidates and those whose who will compete for the next 14 weeks or so.

You can see all 544 races statewide at the North Carolina Board of Elections site.

The unopposed races

Alamance County

VILLAGE OF ALAMANCE MAYOR: Don Tichy

VILLAGE OF ALAMANCE ALDERMEN (3 seats): Barry Crouse, Tim Isley, Daniel Tichy

GIBSONVILLE MAYOR: Lenny Williams

GRAHAM MAYOR: Jennifer Talley

MEBANE MAYOR: Ed Hooks

MEBANE CITY COUNCIL (2 seats): Katie Burkholder, Sean Ewing

OSSIPEE COUNCIL (3 seats): Ernest Bare, Billy R. Carter, Edward Gallagher

SWEPSONVILLE COUNCIL (2 seats): Travis Sapp, Drew Sharpe

Caswell County

MILTON COMMISSIONER (4 seats): Sherri Garrard, Jackie Jeffries, Stephen Lattime and Robert Palmer

YANCEYVILLE MAYOR: Alvin Foster

Davidson County

LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS WARD 3: Brent D. Wall

LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL WARD 5: Garrett Holloway

LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL WARD 6: Tommy Black

THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS BOARD (5 seats): Tifany Baluka-Brannon, Renee Dow, Wendy B. Sellars, Nancy Jean Staton, JaQuez Taylor

MIDWAY MAYOR: John Byrum

MIDWAY TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Berkley, Alcorn, Mike McAlpine

WALLBURG TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Darren Flower, Cindy Johnson, Lynn Reece

Davie County

MOCKSVILLE MAYOR: William Marklin III

MOCKSVILLE COMMISSIONER (2 seats): Justin Draughn, Rob Taylor

Forsyth County

BETHANIA COMMISSIONER (3 seats): Johanna M. Brown, Michelle Merritt Leonard, Kenneth Wolff

CLEMMONS MAYOR: Mike Rogers

CLEMMONS VILLAGE COUNCIL (2 seats): Mike Combest, Randy Wooden

KERNERSVILLE MAYOR: Dawn Morgan

KERNERSVILLE ALDERMEN (5 seats): Bill Apple, John J. Barrow, James Gorham, Joe Pinnix, Chris Thompson

KING MAYOR: Rick McCraw

LEWISVILLE MAYOR: Mike Horn

TOBACCOVILLE MAYOR: Myron Marion

TOBACCOVILLE VILLAGE COUNCIL (2 seats): Mark Baker, Carla Hall

WALKERTOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Wesley Hutchins, Carolina Jean Jones

Guilford County

GIBSONVILLE MAYOR: Lenny Williams

KERNERSVILLE MAYOR: Dawn Morgan

KERNERSVILLE ALDERMEN (5 seats): Bill Apple, John J. Barrow, James Gorham, Joe Pinnix, Chris Thompson

GUILFORD-SEDGEFIELD SANITATION DISTRICT BOARD (5 seats): Lee Barksdale, Keith Cook, Dennis Howard, Bob Stout, Richard Toomey

SEDALIA TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Howard Morgan, Michael Sharpe

WHITSETT TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Chip Bell, Jerry Rice, Craig York

Randolph County

FRANKLINVILLE MAYOR: AC Hurley

FRANKLINVILLE TOWN COMMISSIONERS (3 seats): Priscilla Dunn, Mac Whatley, Filmore York

LIBERTY TOWN COMMISSIONERS (2 seats): Greg Carpenter, Don Herndon

RAMSEUR TOWN COMMISSIONERS (3 seats): Tresa Cheek Hatchett, Jay Hubbard, JC Parrish

STALEY COMMISSIONERS (5 seats): Renee Harrelson, Faye Johnson, Lon Lynn Langley-Hankins, Sherri Martin, Steve Rollins

Rockingham County

EDEN COUNCIL WARD 2 (1 seat): Bruce Nooe

EDEN COUNCIL WARD 7 (1 seat): Jerry Ellis

MADISON MAYOR: William Phillips

MAYODAN MAYOR: Chad Wall

MAYODAN COUNCIL (2 seats): Melanie Shemo Barnes, Buck Shelton

STONEVILLE MAYOR: Kathy Stanley Galvan

WENTWORTH COUNCIL (3 seats): Evelyn Conner, Dennis Paschal, Dennis Paschal III

Stokes County

DANBURY MAYOR: Janet S. Whitt

KING MAYOR: Rick McCraw

Wilkes County

WILKESBORO MAYOR: Dale L. Isom

WILKESBORO TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Jimmy Hayes, Andy Soots

Yadkin County

YADKINVILLE TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Monta Davis-Oliver, Tony Hall, Richie Parker

These races continue

Alamance County

ELON TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Monti Allison, Sammerah Qawasmy, Quinn Ray, Michael Woods

GIBSONVILLE ALDERMEN (3 seats): Darla Lawson, Tangela Mitchell, Mark Shepherd, Irene Fanelli, Paul Dean (unexpired term)

GRAHAM CITY COUNCIL (2 seats): Ricky Hall, Ryan Kluk, Chip Turner, Bonnie Whitaker

GREEN LEVEL TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Remonia Enoch, Stephanie L. Enoch, Sandra McCollum, Michael Trollinger

HAW RIVER MAYOR: Kelly Allen, Aric V. Geda

HAW RIVER COUNCIL (2 seats): Debbie Grown, Steve Lineberry, Patty Wilson

Alleghany County

SPARTA TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Barbara Halsey, Cole Edwards, David Evans, Josh Greene, Milly Richardson, Christopher Sheffield

Caswell County

MILTON MAYOR: Angela Daniel Upchurch, Lawrence Smith

YANCEYVILLE COUNCIL (2 seats): Ken Darnell, Matthew Hoagland, Darrell McLean

Davidson County

THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL (3 seats): Ronald Fowler, JacQuez Johnson, Eric Kuppel, Dana Skene Lomba, Paula Widener Peters, Lisa Shell, Payton Williams

LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS WARD 1 (1 seat): Darrick Horton, Cyretta L. Holt, Marilyn Roman

LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS WARD 2 (1 seat): Katherine Grindstaff Hinkle, Pamela D. McAfee

LEXINGTON MAYOR: Jason Hayes, Burr Sullivan

LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (2 seats): Cody Beck, Becky Klass, Joe Watkins, Jack Youngblood

DENTON TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Logan Berg, Steve Davis, Hayden Hicks, Julie Russell Loflin, Barbara Surratt Hogan, Scott S. Morris

Davie County

COOLEMEE MAYOR: Jessica Daywalt Almond, Jeff Smith

COOLEMEE COMMISSIONER (2 seats): Sandra Ferrell, Chris Fleming, Jeannie M. Taylor, Sheighla Tippett

Forsyth County

KING CITY COUNCIL (2 seats): Bobby Adams, Tyler Bowles, Mary Burton, Terri Calloway Fowler, Steven Hewett, David Hudson, Robert Southern

LEWISVILLE TOWN COUNCIL (6 seats): Ven Chalia, Ivan Huffman, Melissa Shearin Hunt, Monte Long, Julia Puckett, Ken Sadler, Jane Welch

RURAL HALL MAYOR: Terry Bennett, Susan Hawks Gordon

RURAL HALL TOWN COUNCIL (2 seats): Janet Carithers, Mark Lane, Richard Woodcock

WALKERTOWN MAYOR: Kenneth R. Davis, Richard Evans, David Long Jr.

Guilford County

GIBSONVILLE ALDERMEN (3 seats): Darla Lawson, Tangela Mitchell, Mark Shepherd, Irene Fanelli, Paul Dean (unexpired term).

OAK RIDGE TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Michael Greeson, Joe Harton, George McClellan, Martha Pittman, Mike Stone

STOKESDALE TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Derek Foy, Jimmy Landreth, Mark Nadel, Jim Rigsbee

SUMMERFIELD MAYOR: Tim Sessoms, Linda Wendelken

SUMMERFIELD TOWN COUNCIL (3 seats): Heath Clay, Christopher Conner, Jeff Davis, Lynne Williams DeVaney, Greg Fox, Jonathan Hamilton, Teresa Winfree Perryman, Reece Walker

Montgomery County

BISCOE MAYOR: Grant Hinson, Kelly Kellam

BISCOE COMMISSIONER (2 seats): Benjy Dunn, Barry Jackson, Ryan Lashunda

GILEAD MAYOR: Simeon McRae, Sheldon Morley, Timothy Patterson, Joseph Valenti

GILEAD TOWN COMMISSIONER (2 seats): Paula Covington, Patsi Laracuente, Mary Lucas, Zach Shea

Randolph County

RAMSEUR MAYOR: Vicki Caudle, Hampton Spivey

RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN AT-LARGE (1 seat): Mike Dawkins, Kim Grooms Keaton, Marty Leonard

RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN WARD 1 (1 seat): Renee Bryant, Steve Grooms Jr.

RANDLEMAN ALDERMAN WARD 4 (1 seat): Lee Hinson, Kimmy Williams

SEAGROVE COMMISSIONERS (3 seats): Homer Beheler, Carol Kim

STALEY MAYOR: Michelle Hooker-Ravenell, Karen R. Scotton

THOMASVILLE CITY COUNCIL (3 seats): Ronald Fowler, JacQuez Johnson, Eric Kuppel, Dana Skeen Lomba, Lisa Shell, Paula Widener-Peters, Payton Williams

Rockingham County

EDEN COUNCIL WARD 1 (1 seat): Bernie Moore, Jason Wood

EDEN COUNCIL WARD 6 (1 seat): Thomas Fulton, Greg Light

MADISON ALDERMEN (3 seats): Dawn Dalton, Brenda Platt, Virginia Hoover, Tom Rogers, Michael Scales, Jimmy Shelton

REIDSVILLE COUNCIL DISTRICT A (2 seats): Barbara DeJournette, William Hairston, George Rucker Jr., George Otis Rucker

REIDSVILLE COUNCIL DISTRICT B (2 seats): Shannon C. Coates, Cheronne Harris, Willie Martin, Cindy Scarborough, Sherri G. Walker

STONEVILLE COUNCIL (3 seats): Steve Rumenik, Lee Shelton, Jerry Smith and Henry “Camp” Thornton

Stokes County

DANBURY COUNCIL (2 seats): Steve Shelton

KING CITY COUNCIL (2 seats): Bobby Adams, Tyler Bowles, Mary Burton, Terri Calloway Fowler, Steven Hewett, David Hudson, Robert Southern

WALTON COVE TOWN COMMISSIONERS (2 seats): Christy Gossett, Danny Hairston, Johnnie Hairston, Linda Dale Moore

Wilkes County

NORTH WILKESBORO COMMISSIONERS (3 seats): Ray Ayyash, Bert Hall, Kristopher Hurley, Bucky Keener, Andrew Palmer, Michael Parsons