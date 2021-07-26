Festivities planned throughout High Point for the 10th annual John Coltrane Jazz & Blues Festival

NEW YORK – MARCH 3: The International Hour: American Jazz, originally broadcast on CBS television May 21, 1963. Pictured is jazz saxonphonist, John Coltrane and jazz pianist, Count Basie. Recording session on March 4, 1963. Studio 41 at 15 Vanderbilt Avenue, CBS studios at Grand Central Terminal. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Several High Point organizations are working to create John Coltrane-themed events in celebration of the 10th Annual John Coltrane Jazz & Blues Festival.

The festival is September 4-5 at Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point.

“With this being a monumental year for the Coltrane Festival, it was important to showcase Coltrane and his ties, not only to music but to High Point, where he discovered his love for jazz and his musical talent,” says Nancy Bowman, the Visit High Point Director of Sales and Marketing

Visit High Point and the High Point Museum have worked with Visit North Carolina to bring “A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart” to the High Point Museum. The exhibit complements the High Point Museum’s own collection of artifacts from Coltrane’s life.

“It seemed fitting to host this exhibition during the 10th anniversary of the festival, so people can learn more about its namesake,” says Edith Brady, High Point Museum director. Following the Festival, the exhibit will be open Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through December 4.

The weekend of the festival, attendees can enjoy a tour of Coltrane’s childhood home, September 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. and September 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, located at 118 Underhill Street in High Point.

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Chris Botti, will headline the opening day of the festival and Kurt Elling will be the featured performer Sunday, September 5. A complete list of artists can be found at coltranejazzfest.com.

For more information on all Coltrane-related events in High Point, visit https://visithighpoint.com/celebrate-coltrane/.