Ferndale Middle School brawl sends 8th grader to hospital with concussion

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A violent fight led to a student being taken to the hospital and the family seeking answers from school officials.

Sandra Martinez said her little brother is in 8th grade at Ferndale Middle School and was brutally beaten up by two students on October 20th.

The student said he was approached by a student who pushed him to the ground, then another came and started punching and kicking him in the face and body. He said during the fight, he eventually blacked out.

The student said the aggressors went after him because his cousin was in another fight, which he started days ago. He said his cousin was nowhere to be found instead they attacked him.

Martinez said they rushed her brother to the local hospital, where he stayed overnight.

Hospital discharge documents showed he was treated for facial injuries and an acute concussion that led to a loss of consciousness.

Martinez said school officials have yet to contact the family about the incident. She said she hopes they will recognize the effects this has on her little brother and family.

Martinez said she hopes the school will add more safety resource officers on campus.

An incident report from High Point Police said the students involved were suspended, and the aggressors of the incident have been charged with assault.