STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate died at Stokes County Jail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says that officers in Stokes County Jail found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell on Monday. EMS was on the scene within a few minutes and the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigations was contacted and will be handling the investigation.