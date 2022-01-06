NC Emergency Management sends 3 ambulances to support Guilford EMS during omicron surge

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People are working to support busy EMS departments during a COVID-19 surge.

According to Guilford EMS, three new ambulances got into town Wednesday night and will be going through orientation Thursday provided through the North Carolina Emergency Management and NC Office of EMS Support.

Each crew is slated to work a 12-hour shift, seven days a week, and are scheduled during times of greatest call volume.

“The Strike Team is assigned to Guilford County for 14 days, at which point NCEM/NCOEMS will assess and potentially reassign resources based on need across the state. This program is a replication of the Ambulance Strike Teams provided by NCEM/NCOEMS in the Fall of 2021,” the press release said.

Related Content FEMA extends contracts for ambulance services in Triad; Randolph County EMS added to relief list

“Guilford County Emergency Services has seen an uptick in call volume over the last several weeks and is currently experiencing increased outages of field personnel due to COVID-19 exposure or infection. While GCES paramedics and EMTs continue to work relentlessly to treat those seeking aid, the additional Strike Team ambulances will help to ensure resources are available to anyone in need of emergency care,” it continued.

This return of supplemental ambulances comes as new COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks, with record-shattering positivity rates across North Carolina. Cone Health is reporting 226 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number in nearly a year, when vaccines weren’t yet readily available.

Cases reported as of 1/5/2022 (Courtesy of NCDHHS)

Additional ambulances were initially provided in late September of 2021 in order to support Guilford EMS.

They stayed in Guilford County through October and part of November the first time they were assigned to assist in North Carolina.