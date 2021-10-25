FEMA extends contracts for ambulance services in Triad; Randolph County EMS added to relief list

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Triad EMS crews within three counties breathed a sigh of relief Monday morning after the state extended the contract with FEMA ambulance trucks and contracted medical personnel.

Guilford County EMS will be staffed with two ambulance vehicles, operated by two people each.

Forsyth County EMS will be staffed with three ambulance vehicles.

Randolph County EMS, which previously did not have any ambulance help, will see the addition of one ambulance truck.

The crews in Guilford County arrived a month ago, as state emergency leaders announced 25 ambulance trucks, contracted by FEMA, would be dispatched to areas where call volumes reached historic numbers.

Guilford County reported that, within that month, the additional crews have run just shy of 400 calls for service. That’s roughly 7.5 calls per truck per day.

Two weeks into the contract, Forsyth County EMS received three trucks to help with their historic call volumes. Within a week’s time, crews have responded to 15% of total calls.

Randolph EMS personnel said that, since the summer, they have been playing catch up with their call volumes and lack of ambulance drivers.

Jared Byrd, with Randolph EMS, explained that one Friday, “we went to the 911 center and tried to put heads together on how we were going to get trucks to calls. We actually had help from other counties.”

Their plan of attack is to station the ambulance truck in Asheboro, due to its central location to the rest of the county.

The contract for the additional ambulance trucks will expire in November. However, state emergency services will have a two-week check-in to determine if the trucks will remain in the county or move to a different county to assist.