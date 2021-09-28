FEMA EMS crews set to respond to calls in Guilford County amid EMS shortage

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After 18-months of strain put on them by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guilford County EMS crews will see an increase in manpower on the street with the help of FEMA ambulance crews.

Starting Wednesday morning there will be three additional EMS teams responding to calls within the county.

The teams of two will run any calls at any specific location within the county.

“We are here to serve Greensboro. We are here to help,” Brenda Harper, one of the FEMA sent helpers explained.

The crews will work in shifts with nine hours of the day overlapping one another. One truck will work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., while the other two will work from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

This shift was chosen because it is described as being the busiest part of the day with the highest call volumes.

The crews arrived late Monday night and spent Tuesday morning going through an orientation to become accustomed to the Guilford County EMS operating system. They were given a breakdown of the hospital systems, and where they are in the county.

The hope is that the three additional crews will help reduce response times and increase the availability of other EMS crews when calls of help come in.

Within the first few days of their shifts, there will be a Guilford County EMS person riding with a FEMA crew or an EMS supervisor responding to calls for service with them as needed.

The crews will operate in Guilford County for ten days.

After that, FEMA could move the crews to another county for service or decide to keep them in Guilford County.