GRAHAM, N.C. (WHTM) – A FedEx tractor-trailer driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon. The driver has been identified as 50-year-old Coy Quackenbush of Graham, North Carolina.

According to State Police, the FedEx tractor-trailer was hauling tandems when it left its lane and impacted a second vehicle, causing the tractor-trailer to rollover shortly after noon.

First responders attempted to extricate Quakenbush but determined he was deceased. A 57-year-old female passenger in the tractor-trailer was extricated and transported to Hershey Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle—an 18-year-old woman from Elysburg, Pennsylvania—was not injured in the crash.

The accident closed I-81 near Exit 85 for several hours near the I-78 split and all lanes were closed.