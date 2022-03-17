An electric bus in Greensboro. (WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – That $3 million announced earlier this week to buy new electric buses for the Greensboro Transit Authority turns out to be only a piece of a windfall of federal dollars the city is receiving.

Greensboro officials announced this week that their city would receive $10 million for a variety of projects that includes the new buses but also helps pay for improvements to the 911 system, an innovation district and workforce development processes.

These distributions were part of a separate list of projects totaling $16.513 million released a day earlier by Rep. Kathy Manning (R-Greensboro), whose 6th Congressional District includes all of Guilford County and the Winston-Salem area. The cities of High Point and Winston-Salem also saw projects funded.

“We are so appreciative of U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis for helping deliver much needed funding that will continue to help transform what we can offer our Greensboro residents,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in a release from the city. “This $10 million will go directly to funding public transportation, public safety and helping our workforce right here in Greensboro.”

Greensboro’s list

The city’s list of allocations breaks down like this:

Manning’s office said in a release that the allocations were part of the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“This funding will be used to make our communities safer, invest in workforce development and combat learning loss,” Manning said in her release. “As our communities recover from the pandemic, it’s imperative that we make strategic investments to bolster our economic development and ensure that we are building back stronger and more equitably than before.”

Additional projects

In addition to Greensboro’s projects, Manning listed these items:

$2 million for Guilford County Schools and $450,000 to the United Way of Forsyth County to create a tutoring program to combat learning losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

$3 million for the city of High Point to open a shelter and day care center for the homeless.

$1.5 million for North Carolina A&T University for a pilot program to develop a high-speed education network.

$1.5 million for the High Point Greenway connector project.

$273,000 for Winston-Salem Police Department to upgrade technology.

$190,000 for the city of Winston-Salem to install new LED lighting.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-Denver), whose 10th District includes all or parts of Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Forsyth counties in the Piedmont Triad, is ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee. He earlier this month wrote a letter to the House appropriations leadership to suggest that the spending bill was reviewed appropriately.