GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An increase in traffic crash fatalities and roadway dangers has prompted Greensboro city officials to look into ways to educate and drastically decrease the number of crashes.

“Clearly, we’ve got not just a traffic crisis or road crisis. We’ve got a public health crisis…if you look at the way we’ve addressed other public health crises in the state, we’ve addressed them comprehensively,” said Director of N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program Mark Ezzell.

Recently, the city received a $755,000 grant that helps to promote safety on the roads and push for safe driving.

The program is part of an $ 800 million infrastructure investment and job act.

The Safe Streets for All program is an extension of the Vision Zero program and will look at drivers and roadways in a more holistic approach by educating, looking at data and redesigning roads to decrease fatal and serious injury accidents.

“You’ve got to educate people. You’ve got to have strong laws. You’ve got to enforce those laws…in the case of roadway crashes, you’ve got to have really quality design that emphasizes safety,” Ezzell said.

The program will be in Greensboro, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Oak Ridge and Pleasant Garden to help educate drivers and look at road laws currently enforced and what could be added for a crash-free city.

“It looks at the infrastructure itself. We look at safe systems, so it’s not just about the roads themselves,” said Director of Transportation for Greensboro Hanna Cockburn.

According to the State Department of Transportation, in 2022, there were 8,859 crashes in Greensboro. Of the crashes, 39 were fatal with 41 people dying.

Cockburn said the Metropolitan Planning Organization will work with people living in the six areas of the program in the coming weeks during several community forums that will allow people to voice their concerns.