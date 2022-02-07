Federal ambulance support helps ease the strain on paramedics in NC

(WGHP) — Another arrival of federal ambulance support is helping ease the burden on EMS in Guilford, Forsyth and Randolph Counties.

Three ambulances and six staff members arrived late last week at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters.

“It’s like every time we see a little light at the end of the tunnel, we find out it’s a train, so that’s a little deflating,” Deputy Director Jared Byrd said of the latest COVID surge impacting call volumes.

He said that EMS took approximately 2,500 more calls in 2021, compared to a normal year.

“Just to keep our head above water, we have office staff that are supervisory staff that are normally doing administrative tasks. They’re on the ambulances just to make sure we have trucks on the road,” Byrd said.

The two weeks of federal ambulance support help relieve crews when call volumes spike.

“They change instantly. One day I came in, we had every ambulance available at their base. Within 45 minutes, everyone was on a call. We were pulling surrounding counties to try and get their ambulances close to the county line to help us out,” Byrd recalled.

Two ambulances run calls during the day, and another runs at night, allowing some paramedics to take time off. Currently, the county is looking to hire between eight to ten paramedics.

Even if they hired a new team member tomorrow, it would be at least one to two months before they can run calls independently.

The county is working to support the staff they do have, giving them physical and mental breaks to keep them on the job.

“We even have therapists that are coming by once a week, every two weeks, that are available to talk if they need to, so we’re getting through it, but it is a tough situation we’re all in,” Byrd said.

Byrd said at the end of the two-week period, the county can request an extension. County officials plan to if ambulances remain available.